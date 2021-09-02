BREAKING: Police presence at intersection of Virginia Street and Delauney Avenue

Suspects car parked in front of a residential property.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Sept. 2 at 7:59 p.m. police reported to the 1500 block on the of Virginia Street and Dellauney Avenue.

Upon arrival, News 3 saw the driver exit a red Toyota Tacoma truck.

Police pursued the suspect on foot before restraining him.

News 3 witnessed the male being handcuffed and placed in the police car.

It is advised to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

