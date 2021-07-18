BREAKING: Second fire at Patriot Place, road blocked off

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire Department and EMS and Columbus Police Department are currently on the scene at Patriot Place apartments. It has been confirmed as the second fire to occur at the same location within a 48 hour time frame.

Battalion Chief Sam Bush has also confirmed a fire took place earlier this afternoon.

The scene on Buena Vista road is currently closed to the public while there is still heavy first responder presence.

Officials are advising the public to avoid the area until it is deemed safe.

