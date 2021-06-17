BREAKING: St. Joseph’s/Candler investigates ransomware attack

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Joseph’s/Candler (SJ/C) and law enforcement are investigating a ransomware attack, officials with the hospital system confirm.

Officials say SJ/C became aware of “suspicious network activity” Thursday morning and took steps to immediately isolate their systems and notify law enforcement.

It’s unclear at this time if personal or health information was involved, but SJ/C says they will notify any individuals impacted.

The statement from SJ/C continues:

Nothing is more important to us than continuing to provide the care our patients expect. Patient care operations continue at our facilities using established back-up processes and other downtime procedures. Our physicians, nurses and staff are trained to provide care in these types of situations and are committed to doing everything they can to mitigate disruption and provide uninterrupted care to our patients.

We thank our patients for their patience during this time and apologize for any delays they may experience as we continue to work diligently to address this situation. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate.

Ransomware attacks have been carried out against U.S. hospitals in recent months, including in Las Vegas, Oregon and New York.

This story is developing. WSAV News 3 will provide updates.