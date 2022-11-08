(NewsNation) — In a rematch of the 2018 race for Georgia governor, NewsNation/ Decision Desk HQ has called the race in favor of Brian Kemp.

Democrat Stacey Abrams took on incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for the same seat he won over her four years ago. This time around, Kemp prevailed in the GOP primaries despite repeated attacks from former President Donald Trump for not overturning the Georgia election results in 2020 when the state went for President Joe Biden. Kemp’s win in the primaries was pivotal as one of the few Republicans to withstand Trump’s indignation.