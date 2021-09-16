Bronco riding and steer roping comes back to Harris County for a fun-filled weekend

This weekend gets ready to saddle up on the bleachers at the Hamilton, Georgia soccer complex for the Harris County Cattleman’s Association 32nd Annual Rodeo.

The entertainment will have you on the edge of your seat watching bronco riders, steer roping and wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, and much more. The rodeo took off last year due to Covid but this year will make up for what you all missed with “TONS” of fun.

“You know we always give such a tribute to the USA, so that really brings the crowd together, and it’s really a moving time. Rodeo just goes back so far and has such a great history with our country.”

“So when guests come out here- you know everyone comes for that bull riding, it’s the most spectacular event that we offer.”

The Rodeo starts Friday and continues Saturday. The gate opens at 6 pm and the action will begin at 8 PM. Do not forget to bring your appetite there will be plenty of food, beverages, and entertainment for the kids and the entire family.