Brookstone Embracing Tough Mindset

The Brookstone Cougars enter the 2020 season looking to build off of last season’s run to the Sweet 16. Head Coach Blair Harrison says in order for the Cougars to take the next step, they have to be in the right state of mind.

Our players have to get the attitude that nobody can beat them. And when I was here prior, those teams didn’t think anybody could beat them. And our team, coming up this year, we don’t know what they’re going to think. But it’s a mindset we have to change to get to another level and of course we have to get stronger and faster. Blair Harrison, Brookstone Head Coach

The 2020 season will look a lot different for the Brookstone Cougars. With the GHSA Class 1A public-private split that happened over the past offseason, gone are Manchester, Marion County and Schley County from the region schedule. But in it’s place, is a more compact region schedule, that puts an added significance on those region matchups come later in the season.

And we enjoyed playing them because we think we have an edge. If we can make it through these games alive, we feel like we have an edge going into the private playoffs. We’re not going to get to play those guys this year. So we gotta figure out a way to keep the edge that we we’re having in the past. Blair Harrison, Brookstone Head Coach

As the summer rolls on, the allure of running on to Rex Knight Field gets Coach Harrison pumped for the season ahead.