Brushed by a front to add a few more clouds until the rain returns Thursday

A weak front brushes the region , with more clouds and a brief warm-up in the First Alert Forecast. Rainfall will increase from a late week front lifting rain into the region adding rainfall Thursday and widespread Friday before we clear for the weekend.

Next week, expect  another front to sweep into Alabama and Georgia. This front will bring another shot of rain early Monday and readings will hold steady near 60 and overnight low readings near the low to mid 40 mark.

A few high readings  into the mid-60s.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

54° / 31°
Fair
Fair 0% 54° 31°

Tuesday

62° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 62° 43°

Wednesday

62° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 62° 43°

Thursday

60° / 52°
Showers
Showers 56% 60° 52°

Friday

59° / 44°
Rain
Rain 67% 59° 44°

Saturday

60° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 60° 43°

Sunday

60° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 60° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

50°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
50°

46°

8 PM
Clear
1%
46°

42°

9 PM
Clear
1%
42°

40°

10 PM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

11 PM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

12 AM
Clear
1%
38°

38°

1 AM
Clear
4%
38°

36°

2 AM
Clear
4%
36°

35°

3 AM
Clear
4%
35°

35°

4 AM
Clear
5%
35°

34°

5 AM
Clear
5%
34°

33°

6 AM
Clear
5%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
5%
33°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
32°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
37°

44°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
44°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

61°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

61°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

