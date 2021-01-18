Brushed by a front to add a few more clouds until the rain returns Thursday

A weak front brushes the region , with more clouds and a brief warm-up in the First Alert Forecast. Rainfall will increase from a late week front lifting rain into the region adding rainfall Thursday and widespread Friday before we clear for the weekend.

Next week, expect another front to sweep into Alabama and Georgia. This front will bring another shot of rain early Monday and readings will hold steady near 60 and overnight low readings near the low to mid 40 mark.

A few high readings into the mid-60s.