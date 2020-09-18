Brutal murder of an Upson County woman remains unsolved 15 years later

UPSON COUNTY, Ga (WRBL)- This week marked a heartbreaking anniversary– 15 years since the brutal murder of an Upson County woman.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed this morning that Arlene Ivey’s murder remains unsolved.

But both authorities and family members say it is not too late for justice to be served in this disturbing case.

The body of 78-year-old  Ivey was discovered in Potato Creek in September of 2005, some 17 miles from her home.

Ms. Ivey’s family remains heartbroken, yet determined to continue the search for answers.

In 2016, News 3 spoke with her granddaughter who says the family will never stop pushing for justice.

If you have any information, please call the GBI’s Columbus office at (706) 565-7888 or the Upson County Sheriff (706) 647-7411.

Below is our report we aired on the Ivey case in 2016.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

