Buena Vista Rd. murder investigation underway, according to Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)-Columbus police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one dead and another seriously injured. 

Police were investigating multiple crime scenes along Buena Vista Rd, including one at a BP gas station near I-185. 

The other crime scene was at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Brennan Road. 

The coroner’s office was called to the BP station about 3:30 Thursday morning, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. 

WRBL News 3 is working to learn more and will bring you details as the story develops.

