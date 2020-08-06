Buena Vista Rd. murder investigation underway, according to Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)-Columbus police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one dead and another seriously injured.
Police were investigating multiple crime scenes along Buena Vista Rd, including one at a BP gas station near I-185.
The other crime scene was at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Brennan Road.
The coroner’s office was called to the BP station about 3:30 Thursday morning, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
