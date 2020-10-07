Buena Vista’s mayor expresses gratitude to Feeding the Valley Food Bank

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Feeding the Valley Food Bank continues to fight hunger during the pandemic.

The food bank’s mobile pantry made a stop in Buena Vista on Monday, October 6.

Feeding the Valley gives out hundreds of food boxes in Buena Vista alone each month.

National Guard members helped pass out the boxes, as the pandemic means a shortage of regular volunteers.

People in Marion County say they appreciate what Feeding the Valley does for their community.

“We already have a high poverty rate in Marion County {and} Buena Vista. So, being able to provide food– just food–to households is definitely a blessing and a need,” said Buena Vista Mayor Kevin Brown. “We are thankful that Feeding the Valley out of Columbus is providing us the boxes to feed [the community].”

Feeding the Valley’s Mobile Pantry makes 41 stops in areas throughout our community each month. That equals passing about 9,000 food boxes monthly all over the region.

To see how you can help Feeding the Valley, please click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Election Results

Full Election Results

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 88° 62°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 87° 68°

Friday

82° / 72°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 82° 72°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 82° 68°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 64°

Monday

85° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 85° 66°

Tuesday

83° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories