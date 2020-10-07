Buena Vista’s mayor expresses gratitude to Feeding the Valley Food Bank

Feeding the Valley Food Bank continues to fight hunger during the pandemic.

The food bank’s mobile pantry made a stop in Buena Vista on Monday, October 6.

Feeding the Valley gives out hundreds of food boxes in Buena Vista alone each month.

National Guard members helped pass out the boxes, as the pandemic means a shortage of regular volunteers.

People in Marion County say they appreciate what Feeding the Valley does for their community.

“We already have a high poverty rate in Marion County {and} Buena Vista. So, being able to provide food– just food–to households is definitely a blessing and a need,” said Buena Vista Mayor Kevin Brown. “We are thankful that Feeding the Valley out of Columbus is providing us the boxes to feed [the community].”

Feeding the Valley’s Mobile Pantry makes 41 stops in areas throughout our community each month. That equals passing about 9,000 food boxes monthly all over the region.

