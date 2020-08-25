Businesses choose to opt out of Mayor Skip Henderson’s mask order for public spaces

Outside of several businesses in Columbus is a sign that reads, “This location does not consent to enforcement of any local face covering requirement upon this property.”

Mayor Skip Henderson’s mask order says if any entity chooses not to consent to enforcing this order there needs to be signage placed at all public entrances. Nicole Bessinger is one of the co-owners of Shooters of Columbus. She says she put a sign up because she believes it should be optional.

“There’s so many people who think that by us making the choice yours that we are saying people’s health doesn’t matter and that’s not at all what we’re saying. Everybody’s health matters to us. It’s just your individual right to determine how to deal with your health situation that you might have,” Bessinger said.

Following the mask order, Bessinger says several of her employees messaged her asking if they will be required to wear a mask. She says her business has never had to shut down due to an outbreak. So to her, if it isn’t broken then why fix it.

“I completely understand there’s been people who have died and people who have been affected by deaths from it. That’s part of what causes so much outrage when people see that we’re not making people wear masks. I’m sorry for people who lost anyone, but my choice to continue business like we did the day before the mandate and the day after isn’t in my opinion going to affect any of it,” Bessinger said.

Bessinger says they have increased their sanitation methods around Shooters to keep folks safe during this pandemic.

Right now, the mandate will be in place until revised or repealed by further action of the mayor or council.