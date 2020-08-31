Busy week begins for survivors cleaning in damage in Laura’s wake

LAKE CHARLES, La. (CBS)- In Lake Charles, crews are still cleaning up mountains of debris, four days after Hurricane Laura crashed into the Louisiana coast.

Winds up to 150 miles-per-hour splintered trees and shattered power poles, leaving homes damaged and hundreds of thousands without power or running water.

While thousands seek shelter in the aftermath, there are concerns that recovery from the natural disaster could turn into a COVID catastrophe, something acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was asked about on “Face the Nation.”

“We’ve given a number of recommendations. And what you’re seeing today is we’ve got about 16,000 folks in non-congregate shelters. Those are mainly hotels. And less than a thousand in the big congregate shelters or the gymnasiums that you would normally see. And those that we do have to put into those gymnasiums, we’re making sure that they’re social distanced,” said Wolf.