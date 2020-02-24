Cafe featuring ‘Milkshake Momma’ to make 1200 block of Broadway a little sweeter

Things are about to get a little sweeter in the 1200 block of Broadway.

An Alabama couple has leased 1207 Broadway and plans to open Southern Roots Country Store and Cafe. It will be the second location, they opened one in Crawford, Ala., a year ago. It is in the old Crawford Motor Inn.

“We are pushing ourselves to get it open,” Sylvia Nolan told News 3 on Monday morning. The business is being opened by her and her husband, Chris.

She does not have an opening date but hopes to have it open in early spring.

The business will feature “Milkshake Momma” sweet treats. Nolan says they will deliver a sugar overload.

“They are considered over the top,” Nolan said. “They are loaded with cookies, cakes, lollypops, all kinds of goodness and sweetness.”

It is in a piece of property owned by Columbus real estate broker Ernie Smallman. Mr. Ed’s on Broadway had operated for more than a year. It closed earlier this month. PHILLY- osophy, The Art of Cheesesteak, previously occupied the space.

It is a prime piece of downtown Columbus real estate.

In addition to two new downtown hotels under construction in that block, there is a Kilwin’s, and old-fashioned confectionery chain selling chocolates, ice cream, handmade sweets, and candy and soda shop Rocket Fizz.