LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Callaway High School students celebrated Black History Month in a unique way on Feb. 28, 2022. The celebration was led by Dr. Nigel Walker and there were different performances from students paying tribute to the Black culture.

Dr. Walker is the Program Specialist for Teacher and Leader Effectiveness for Troup County School System, he centered the celebration around the importance of education. He had Zsa Zsa Heard, the Executive Director of the LaGrange Housing Authority as the keynote speaker. She shared her experience on how education shaped her life.

“I try to lead by example so the things that are said, the things that come out of my mouth or anything that I touch, I want them to see that I’m not just saying it. I’m living it and so I share with them my personal background as well just so they can see, I’m not just making this stuff up, I believe it because it has put me where I am,” said Dr. Walker.

He has organized several Black History Month celebrations around the community at different schools. He said he enjoys watching the students celebrate each others performances and watching them learn from one another.

Dr. Walker completed much of his education at LaGrange College and helped charter the involvement of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity on campus. He said he believes in the importance of Greek life and students at Callaway High have had similar opportunities to learn the importance. Students have developed a club named Kappa Eta Sigma that performed a series of step dances at the celebration.

Katelyn Kendrick is a junior at Callaway High, she has been practicing step dancing since elementary school and got involved in Kappa Eta Sigma as a sophomore at Callaway.

“It means a lot because we worked so hard to learn step routines that were hard for most of us and to be a part of it was amazing. Our coaches put so much into the routine just to make sure we were able to do this,” said Kendrick.

Kendrick hopes to attend the Historically Black University (HBCU), Bethune Cookman University. She was grateful for the opportunity to show her peers that club has a lot of involvement opportunities to offer.

Calia Williams is also a junior at Callaway High School and performed “Break Every Chain”, a song that emphasizes the importance of having faith and breaking barriers.

“I think it was a great song for Black history just the meaning of the words and the lyrics ‘break every chain’, basically meaning freedom for African-Americans,” said Williams.

Similar to Kendrick, Williams was grateful for the opportunity to show her skills in front of her peers and plans to attend an HBCU upon graduation as well.