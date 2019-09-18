Cancer survivor inspires hope by breaking a world swimming record!

(CNN) Less than two years ago, a woman from Colorado was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

by this march– she beat cancer– and Tuesday she beat a world record!

37-year-old Sarah Thomas, on the cusp of her epic swim, taking to the water Saturday at midnight.

Fifty-four hours later, she became the first person to swim the English Channel four times without stopping!

No one has ever completed a fourth leg.

When she was done, Thomas said she was stunned and numb, and obviously exhausted.

The toughest part?

Thomas said it was the salt water because it really bothered her throat, mouth, and tongue.

But she praised the people who supported her.

For Thomas, this swim was a way to cope with her cancer treatment.

For that reason, she dedicated it to survivors saying: “This is for those of you just starting your cancer journey and those of you who are thriving with cancer kicked firmly into the past, and for everyone in between.”

Thomas’ journey is a part of an upcoming documentary called “The Other Side.”