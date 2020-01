PHENIX CITY, AL. (WRBL) – Multiple first responders are working to contain a car fire in Phenix City.

The fire is located on U.S. Hwy 431 near Alabama Hwy 165. That section of the roadway is blocked due to the fire.

Both police and fire officials are on the scene. Right now there is no word on possible injuries in the incident.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates on this developing story.