Car stolen in Columbus involved in a Phenix City crash, suspect in custody

A stolen car from a Columbus gas station was involved in a crash across the Dillingham Street Bridge in Phenix City and one person was in custody.

Christopher Campbell reported his car stolen just before 7 a.m. Friday from the Liberty gas station on Fort Benning Road.

Campbell said he left his keys in the car as he ran into the store.

“I am dead in front of the store,” Campbell said. “You see me get out of the car and somebody just hops in. There’s no love out here. Everybody is out for their own.”

Columbus police, Phenix City police and the Russell County Sheriff’s Department were all on the scene at Dillingham Street and Broad.

A person was taken into custody about 150 yards from the crash scene near the Phenix City Amphitheater. The name of the person in custody has not been released.

The accident happened about 10 a.m.