 

 

Caretakers return from remote Hawaiian islands to changed world amid pandemic

Top Stories

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Imagine going on a months-long trip, and coming back to a changed world.

That’s exactly what happened to a group sent to the remote northwestern Hawaiian islands.

The crew of four was part of an effort by the state to maintain the fragile ecosystem of Kure Atoll.

They lived in isolation for eight months.

They said while they were getting updates on the pandemic, they were not prepared for how much of an impact it made on everyday life.

“Coming back I think we had plenty time to mentally prepare,” said Kure Atoll caretaker Matt Butschek II. “But it still very much a culture shock seeing masks on children playing, seeing it in the news and on commercials.”

“It’s always a little challenging coming off Kure because it is so remote,” said Kure Atoll caretaker Naomi Worcester. “And you’ve just been with the same in this case three people, four people for the last eight months. Sometimes even seeing somebody like another person is such a shock and then to actually come back. Ok. Well these are my closest, dearest friends, and we’re not even supposed to hug them.”

Two field teams go to Kure Atoll every year to clean up debris and remove invasive plants.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 53°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 69° 53°

Wednesday

76° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 76° 64°

Thursday

75° / 54°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 60% 75° 54°

Friday

74° / 56°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 74° 56°

Saturday

68° / 52°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 68° 52°

Sunday

64° / 45°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 64° 45°

Monday

52° / 30°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 52° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

62°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

65°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

68°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

6 PM
Few Showers
30%
72°

71°

7 PM
Few Showers
30%
71°

70°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

69°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

69°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

68°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

67°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories