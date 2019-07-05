Carmen Cavezza says ’96 Olympics was his favorite job

There was a familiar face inside the South Commons softball complex this afternoon.

Carmen Cavezza, 81, showed up for a few innings of the International Cup, the first major world-wide competition here in more than two decades.

He was the driving force behind the 1996 Olympic softball competition.

Softball was just part of Cavezza’s legacy. The New Yorker was a Fort Benning commanding general, a city manager and a CSU vice president after he retired in Columbus

But there is no doubt what his favorite job was.

“The Olympics,” he said. “The one down here with Columbus 96. That was fun. Don’t ask me what the least favorite is. That’s the kind of job you really enjoy it. You having fun, Merri?”

He was talking about Merri Sherman, executive director of the Columbus Sports Council, which grew out of the 1996 Olympic effort.