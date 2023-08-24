COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Carver Tigers are coming off of a terrific 2022 season, which saw them make it to the GHSA 3A Elite Eight. The Tigers also won their first game of the 2023 season against Hardaway, winning 47-6. Coming out of that victory, Carver has to prepare for the Heritage Bowl against the Spencer Greenwave. Last year the Tigers won handedly in a shutout, 40-0. But, there is no question that the Heritage Bowl remains one of the most heated rivalries in the region. The Spencer Greenwave looks to have improved heading into the season, as they took down Greenville 65-19.

This should be a great matchup between the Carver Tigers and Spencer Greenwave. Kickoff is at 7pm EST on Friday night at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium,

News 3 caught up with the Carver Tigers ahead of this matchup, you can see those interviews in the video player above.