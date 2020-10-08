Cataula educator wins “One Class at a Time” grant

CATAULA, Ga (WRBL)- This week’s “One Class at a Time” winner is known for her kind and caring professionalism.

Jennifer Ricker works as a support teacher at Creekside Intermediate in Cataula. 

Those who know her say she is compassionate and goes out of her way to help students learn.

Ms. Ricker wins the $600 dollar grant to help her purchase classroom supplies, technology and equipment.

News 3 is proud to partner with our community sponsors Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip In each week to present the “One Class at a Time” grant to area teachers. 

Please click here if you’d like to nominate a teacher for the “One Class at a Time” grant.

