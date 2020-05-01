CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attacks 77-year-old woman with metal pipe, steals her pizza

(CBS46)-Police in Arizona have released startling footage of a man attacking a 77-year-old woman at a pizzeria.

The video shows the woman carrying two boxes of pizza while exiting a Peter Piper Pizza location in Tucson.

Before she could even make it out of the door, the suspect approached her and hit her in the head with a metal pipe. He then stole one of her pizzas before running away.

The Tucson Police Department released the video on April 28 in hopes of catching the suspect, though the attack happened on April 21.

“We know the video isn’t very clear, but if you frequent this area and have seen someone matching this description, please call so we can get this guy off the streets,” the department said in a statement.