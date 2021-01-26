AIR 42 drone footage of Fultondale neighborhood shows tornado’s devastating aftermath

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42’s drone, AIR 42, captured footage Tuesday of a Fultondale neighborhood mangled in a tornado’s wake.

Late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, a sporadic tornado devastated areas throughout the Jefferson County city. Residents were given little warning to seek shelter, and one person, a 14-year-old boy, died during the storm.

AIR 42 footage shows some of the hardest hit areas, including the New Castle neighborhood and the Fultondale Hampton Inn Hotel.

Search and rescue crews from multiple agencies in Central Alabama sifted through the widespread debris for survivors; operations continued into late Tuesday evening.

As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., only one fatality has been reported. At least 30 people were injured during the storms.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham believes the tornado was a high-end EF-2.

