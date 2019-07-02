CDC warns of increase in intestinal parasite contracted in pools, lakes

Atlanta (CNN)- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is seeing an uptick in an intestinal parasite usually entering people’s bodies through pool and lake water.

“You will hear more about it during the summer months because kids are out swimming,” said Dr. Dawn Cardwell, Pediatrician.

Doctor Cardwell is a pediatrician with heal.com.

“I can actually come to your home and give you a personal home visit,” said Dr. Cardwell.

A few recent house calls have been for cases of diarrhea.

“If you have diarrhea, stay away from the pools and the water parks so you’re not contaminating other swimmers,” advised Dr. Cardwell.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about cryptosporidium or crypto.

It can live in pools and lake water.

“When you swallow this water, it goes right into your intestines, sets up an infection and you can get a very explosive diarrhea,” said Dr. Cardwell.

Dr. Radhika Gharpure of the Centers for Disease Control warns crypto has a long lifespan.

“Even in a pool that’s treated properly, crypto can still survive for up to a week,” said Dr. Gharpure.

Doctor Gharpure says the CDC has noticed an increase in crypto outbreaks.

“We looked at data from 2009 through 2017 and found the crypto outbreaks increased an average of 13 percent per year,” said Dr. Gharpure.

Your best bet? Do not swallow water and when you and your kids get out of the water . .

“Wash them there! Don’t get into the car and wait for 30 minutes to get home,” said Dr. Cardwell.