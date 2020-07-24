Celebrating the life of John Lewis across Alabama this weekend

FILE – In this Thursday, May 10, 2007 file photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, R-Ga., in his office on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of the late Congressman John Lewis will be hosting “Celebration of Life” events across the country this weekend, including in Alabama.

Several events will be held in Troy and Selma Saturday:

A Service Celebrating “The Boy from Troy” – Trojan Arena, Troy University from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Congressman Lewis Lies in Repose – Trojan Arena, Troy University from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Selma Salutes Congressman John Lewis – Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Congressman Lewis Lies in Repose – Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The celebration continues with multiple events in Montgomery and Selma on Sunday:

The Final Crossing – Edmund Pettus Bridge at 10 a.m.

Receiving Ceremony – Front Entrance Hall, Alabama State Capitol at 2 p.m.

Congressman Lewis Lies in State – Alabama State Capitol from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Other events will be hosted in Atlanta and Washington D.C. The events will also be livestreamed on multiple platforms. For more information, click here.

