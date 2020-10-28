Celebrities hit campaign trail to get you to vote … for Democrats

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Corpus Christi native Eva Longoria is the latest Hollywood celebrity hitting the campaign trail in 2020.

Earlier, comic George Lopez and singer Demi Lovato – a New Mexican – took to the airwaves and social media to mobilize their fans to early voting locations and urge others to safely show up at the polls on Nov. 3.

“I think it’s everyone’s responsibility to push the vote. We’re in a battle for the soul of our country and this is a time we have to remember who we are as a community,” Longoria told Border Report via Zoom. “Go out and vote, make a plan. If you’ve already voted you have a job of calling and texting all your friends and family. Help them find their polling place, their IDs, find their ballot. Help others making sure they’re involved in democracy.”

The former “Desperate Housewives” star is paying special attention to Texas, where the growing number of Hispanic voters could help the Democratic Party deliver 38 electoral votes to Joe Biden. Most celebrities are campaigning for Democrats, and Longoria was one of the hosts at that party’s national convention this year.

Eva Longoria

“We need a government that understands that the issues that are important to Latinos are the same that are important to everyone,” she said. “We want a strong economy with opportunities for our families, we want health insurance, we want a good education for our kids, and we want to reform our immigration system.”

The self-described “9th generation Texan” said the Trump administration has made many Hispanics feel excluded and vilified. She was referring to Trump calling migrants criminals, rapists, and “bad hombres,” and policies that have resulted in the separation of families and the prolonged detention of children at the border.

“We need to demand that our community, the Latino community, is treated with dignity,” Longoria said. “It’s up to all of us to make sure we choose a president that is a president for everyone. That includes red states, blue states, all of the states.”

She said Hispanics want immigration reform like the rest of the nation, but one that includes empathy for migrants and recognizes their contributions to the U.S. economy.

“We have an entire industry of agriculture dependent on migrant workers. We cannot have our migrant workers living in the shadows and living in fear. They have to be able to work and our economy needs them,” Longoria said.

The actress says she’s aware early voting in Texas is on a record pace and believes Latinos and younger voters are among those fueling the trend. That’s because the COVID-19 say-at-home restrictions have prompted more people to use technology, early vote and vote by mail.

She urged people to observe social distancing and other COVID-19 protection when they go to the polls.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.