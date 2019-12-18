Central Elementary-High School in Talbotton cancels classes due to flu

TALBOTTON, GA. (WRBL) – School will be canceled at Central Elementary-High School for the next two days due to rising cases of the flu.

Officials say classes are being canceled on Wednesday, December 18 and Thursday, December 19 for the safety of students and faculty.

Additionally, any student activities scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will be postponed until after winter break.

However, officials say basketball games scheduled for Wednesday or Friday are not cancelled.

Students will return from winter break January 8, 2020.

