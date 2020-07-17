Central grad among first to announce candidacy for Phenix City’s first elected school board

Come August 25th Phenix City will be voting in their first elected school board.

Yolaunda Daniel became one of the first candidates to announce their intentions to run.

Daniel held a kickoff rally between the Russell County courthouse and the Phenix City Amphitheater. Close to 100 supporters turned out to listen to Daniel who is running for the District 3, Place 2 seat.

Daniel is a Central High School graduate who currently works for the U.S. Department of Agriculture  as a program specialist.  News 3 asked Daniel what made her want to run for the school board.

 “Once I prayed about it, God said this is for you. You will be the people’s voice.  And I just felt like I’ve been a strong advocate for my kids all their lives and my grandchildren.  And I just felt what better way to do it than to advocate for all students,” said Yolaunda Daniel, Phenix City School Board Candidate.

This is Daniel’s first time to run for public office.

