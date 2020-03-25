Chattahoochee Valley Piggly Wiggly stores change operating hours

Amid the Coronavirus concerns, the Chattahoochee Valley Piggly Wiggly grocery stores will change their operating hours starting Thursday, March 26, Controller Keith Milligan tells News 3.

The new hours will be from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will impact 17 stores, including seven in Columbus and three in Phenix City.

It also affects stores in LaGrange, Lanett, Opelika, Eufaula, and Thomaston.

“We have not established specific senior-citizen hours but are suggesting that they come early in the morning because it’s less busy,” Milligan said.