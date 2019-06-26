Chemical spill at Wayne Farms in Dothan; workers hospitalized

UPDATE:

Employees have been let back inside.

Original Report

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Emergency personnel are at the Wayne Farms facility in Dothan after an acid spill.

The acid was reportedly being used in a cleaning process, but 16 workers were exposed to the chemical, resulting in the plant being evacuated.

Two workers have ended up hospitalized after one came in contact with the acid on the skin, and another began having issues with the vapors.

The Dothan Fire Department is working with management to contain the situation.