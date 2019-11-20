Chick-Fil-A political controversy lingers, despite company’s change in donation policy

ATLANTA- Chick-Fil-A announced this week that going forward, it will not donate to groups that publicly criticize same-sex marriage and homosexuality.

The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes are among those organizations that will no longer receive donations from Chick-Fil-A. Both organizations have previously come under fire for taking a stance against same-sex marriage.

Chick-Fil-A’s president was also criticized in the past for comments on the issue of same-sex marriage. He said in 2012 the company supports the Biblical definition of the family unit.

On Monday, Chick-Fil-A announced a change of heart, possibly motivated by business.

Chick-Fil-A’s chief operating officer says no organization will be excluded from future consideration for financial donations, faith-based or non-faith-based.

Business and economics professor Tom Smith says authenticity is the key.

“And I think that millennials and Gen-Z’s, they have they have an ability that’s their super power, being able to see whether or not you really mean what you say, or if at least, you’re willing to give it a try,” said Smith.

In a statement, the Salvation Army says it’s saddened that a corporate partner found it necessary to divert funding to other organizations.

Meanwhile, right-winged pundits and politicians slammed the move.

Some gay groups have publicly said they’re viewing the announcement with cautious optimism.