Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Waking up to chilly temperature this morning as lows drop into the 30s and lower 40s. Areas near LaGrange dropped into the mid-30s this morning. Heading throughout the rest of our Saturday, expect a few passing clouds earlier in the day with clouds building in the afternoon. Readings will warm into the 60s by the early afternoon.

Our next system moves in tomorrow bringing cloudy skies and stray showers later in the afternoon as the cool front moves through. Temperatures will trend cooler tomorrow as highs only warm into the upper 50s.

Behind this cold front, morning lows drop to near freezing Tuesday morning. Readings dip even further Wednesday, with many areas seeing below freezing conditions in the morning. Temperatures begin to warm back up slightly Friday ahead of our next chance of rain.