Chilly Weekend With Some Light Rain Possible Sunday Evening!

We’re starting out a little cold this morning with temps in the low 30s. The temperature difference from this time yesterday is pretty amazing, with temps around 30 degrees cooler than Friday morning. Today, we will see a little bit of a breeze out of the north, and that will help keep our temperatures down even with all the sunshine.

For Satudray, looking great with lots of sunshine, but still a little cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. By time you get up on Sunday though, we start to see some clouds come back into the picture. By dinner time, those clouds have entered our region, and we see some light showers around. So from dinner time Sunday to early Monday morning, we’ll see some clouds and the chance for some light rain around. The rain does move out by Monday afternoon and we’re left with just the clouds. Then Tuesday, we’ll still see some clouds, but we’ll also see some sunshine too.

Tuesday all the way into the weekend looks pretty good. We will will warm up a bit the second half the week to more seasonable conditions. And just an early look ahead, next Sunday, Superbowl weather here locally, looks sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian