Chinese middle school students stuck in Georgia amid Coronavirus concerns

What do you do when you can’t go home?

That’s a tough lesson 12 students and their chaperones from Beijing, China are learning the hard way.

As the concerns and fears over the deadly Coronavirus grow in China, the students are in the U.S. on an educational trip.

The middle school students are from the A+ Learning Center and they have a long-standing connection with Calvary Christian School here in Columbus. They were here to visit the school on Friday, but that campus visit was canceled because of concerns from some of the Calvary parents.

Still, they came to Georgia and now find themselves stuck in America. Their flight home on Tuesday has been canceled. They may not be able to get home until well into March.

Their headmistress, Hu Hong, tells News 3 that the students are prepared for a longer stay and the uncertainty that comes with that.

“They have been well prepared in some ways,” she said. “All along this way, they keep in close communication with their parents. … They say they trust me and would like to have their kids stay in the U.S. because it’s safer here.”

One student agrees. Li Daru, a 13-year-old eighth-grader, has been talking to his mother regularly. She’s an anesthesiologist.

“I expressed my idea that I wanted to go back to China,” he said. “But my mother thinks that it’s safer for me to stay in the U.S. She is connecting with some friends and finding places I can stay at.”

The group landed in Chicago on January 22nd and have spent much of the trip in Michigan and Texas before coming to Georgia Thursday night.

Because Tuesday’s return trip was canceled, that will leave them in the U.S. for the foreseeable future.

Hong says they have been carefully monitoring their temperatures and health the entire visit. No one has been ill. The virus can take up to 14 days to show itself. This group has been in the U.S. more than two weeks.

Hong says no family members back in China have come down with the virus.

She says the trip to the U.S. has been a blessing.

“Yesterday, I was looking for a phone plug in the restaurant,” Hong said. “An American couple said, ‘Are you looking for this? We have an extra one. Why don’t you take that?’ And I see that as a lot of angels surrounding us.”

In addition to Calvary Christian School, Christ Community Church and Evangel Temple are also helping the students.