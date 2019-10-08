Citing health concerns, Turner Pugh to retire from Columbus Council this month

After nearly 31 years on Columbus Council, Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh announced this morning that she will be retiring at the end of the month.

The emotional announcement came in front of several hundred of her friends at Tuesday morning’s Columbus Council meeting.

Turner Pugh says health concerns and the reason she is leaving office before her term expires. Turner Pugh has been battling Parkinson’s Disease for years.

“It’s time. We go through different things in life. With my health challenges now, the Lord doesn’t have to hit me upside the head twice.”

Now 69 years old, the retired banker says this will allow her to spend more time with her grandchildren in Atlanta.



Turner Pugh was elected to Columbus Council in 1988. She was last elected as the District 4 councilor representing parts of east Columbus three years ago.

Council will appoint a successor to fill Turner Pugh’s unexpired term until an election can be held. That appointment could come as early as November.

Columbus Council appointed Valerie Thompson to fill the unexpired term. Thompson, pastor of Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, on Steam Mill Road, said she will not seek election to the post.

