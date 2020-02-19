City of LaGrange offers flooding prevention and safety reminders

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL)- The City of LaGrange wants you to remember that while we cannot control the weather, there are steps we can take to minimize flooding risks.

For one thing, city officials want everyone to know illegal dumping can clog streams, rivers, and dams (not to mention other environmental harm), prompting banks to overflow during times of heavy rainfall.

Back in January, someone dumped a couch in a creek, causing a duplex to flood off Park Avenue.

With the recent heavy rainfall, LaGrange city workers have been on the lookout for possible hazards. They found a mattress yesterday in the same area where that couch had been dumped last month. They removed that mattress in an effort to prevent more problems. But the possibility of a hazard would not have been there had someone not illegally dumped the mattress.

The city also wants to remind you to unclog drains near your home. This simple step can help water move out of your area, instead of it backing up.

Also, if you spot water covering a road, turn around. Use this rule to guide your driving even if the road is not officially closed.

Last night, two cars in LaGrange got stuck in water on roads impacted by flash flooding. The dark made it harder for the drivers to see the water.

Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt, though water rose to an estimated three feet in the area the cars were stuck. City officials closed some streets for a few hours overnight. But as of today, all roads have reopened.

Just do your best to keep your flood risks at a minimum by not illegally dumping, by keeping storm drains clear, and avoiding driving through water collecting over roads.

