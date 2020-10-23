Civic Center returns to hosting events

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Civic Center is returning to hosting large gatherings starting this evening, but things will look a little different.

The team at the Civic Center is hard at work putting the final touches on hosting Columbus State University’s Homecoming drive-in movie celebration tonight, after many long months without hosting any events at all.

As the coronavirus pandemic stretched across the world, many events were cancelled, postponed, and some haven’t even returned.

“Well I mean honestly, it’s almost been like a six-month hiatus and for a lot of individuals in the event field. There buildings are still closed, and technically ours is too. But we’ve looked outside of the box and we’re trying to create external events. So, I’m excited to be out here and my team is excited,” says Director of Columbus Civic Center, Robert Landers.

In order to execute these events safely, the Civic Center has had to create new safety guidelines and procedures to operate these outdoor events successfully.

“We’ve all created a team and almost our own internal task force, so basically anytime that we have an event locally, whether it’s internal or external, all of these safety precautions will be in place, from PPE, to social distancing, to keeping the doors open so no one has to touch any door handles by trying to mitigate as much contact as possible,” says Landers.

Tonight is just one of the three large events taking place here this weekend. Tomorrow night the Civic Center is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event for families and then on Sunday, the ice-skating rink opens up as another early voting location for Columbus.