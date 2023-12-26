Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Temperatures this Tuesday afternoon warmed into the 50s and 60s as a cool front moved through the News 3 viewing area today. Warmer readings were across our west GA counties and cooler highs were across our Alabama counties.

Temperatures tonight will cool back into the mid 40s. The clouds will linger through the day tomorrow with just a few peaks of sun throughout the day. Afternoon highs will warm into the mid-60s by Wednesday afternoon.

A second cool front will push through on Thursday, helping to clear clouds out by late morning. Afternoon temperatures, behind the front, will trend cooler and will only warm into the mid 50s. By Friday morning, readings will drop into the low 30s. Chilly morning temperatures will hang around through Monday. There will be multiple chances to wake up and see morning frost starting Saturday.

Staying dry and cool for New Year’s Eve celebrations. A third cool front pushes through on New Year’s Day, bringing a few showers in the evening and through Tuesday morning. Lows will warm up slightly Tuesday morning, but will quickly drop back into the 30s by next Wednesday.