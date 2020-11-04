No rain going into the weekend as Eta thrives on a developing cold front

The forecast is warming each day before we head into the upper 70s for the weekend. Clouds are increasing into Thursday ahead of an upper level disturbance, with very little chance of rainfall because the surface is dry.

The extended forecast all hinges on a developing cold front that will lift moisture from the weakening tropical Storm Eta (directly or indirectly). Models have been consistent from our end along with what the plots are showing for the NHC.

Sunday-Monday: The remnants of Eta, as a tropical storm or depression, are forecasted to lift over south Florida before stalling off on its western coast. There are too many uncertainties in this forecast, and next week will rely heavily on a cold front that could either shear Eta apart, lift it into our region, or push it out into the Atlantic.

We will keep rain chances in our forecast through most of next week until we get a more definite model, with the timing of a stronger front scouring out Eta.