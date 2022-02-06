Clouds Will Increase Later With Stray Showers Possible, But Sunny & Warmer Conditions Ahead!

We started out a little chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s across the region, and like yesterday, we’ve got a breeze that’s helping it to make things feel a little cooler. Those winds will relax quite a bit this afternoon, making the wind chill less of a factor, although it will still be a little chilly with highs only in the low 50s.

Showers have started enter southwest Georgia, and those will try to make their way westward throughout the day. There’s an area of low pressure off the coast of Florida and that low will track northward through the day today, helping to increase our clouds, and by dinner time, increase our chances for some light showers. Those conditions will persist throughout the overnight hours into early Monday morning. So when you head out the door in the morning to work or school, expect cloudy skies and some stray showers. But, by the time the kids get out of school, any rain should be confined to the coastal regions as that low continues to track off to the north and east.



Looking at that 7-day forecast, the clouds exit early Tuesday, making way for lots of sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday and more seaonable temperatures. A front swings through on Thursday with some clouds associated with it, but that should be it. Then, warming into the mid to upper 60s as we head into the weekend with lots of sunshine. Next Sunday, it does look a little cooler though with a front sliding through the region, but right now, it doesn’t look like there’s any rain with it.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian