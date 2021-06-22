Cold Front Currently Stalled in South Georgia; Summer-Like Patterns will Continue into the Weekend

For Wednesday, we will have all the remnants of Claudette pushed out of the state of Georgia, but we will have a cold front stalled out to the south of our viewing area. With this cold front pushing through the area, we could see stray afternoon showers and storms once the area starts to warm up in the afternoon. Expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 80’s.



For Thursday, temperatures will be continuing to stay in the mid to upper 80’s once we get into Thursday afternoon. We will also start to see a surge of moisture coming from the Gulf thanks to a high-pressure system, and this will lead to some Stray to possible Isolated showers from this advancement of moisture from the Gulf.



As we go into the rest of the weekend, we still see typical summer-like conditions where afternoon Isolated showers are possible thanks to warmer temperatures in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will continue to stay in the mid to upper 80’s with eventually getting back up into the lower 90’s by the start of next week.