Colin Kaepernick To Hold Workout For NFL Teams In Atlanta

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands in the bench area during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif. An arbitrator is sending Kaepernick’s grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league’s request to […]

(CBS News) — It’s been a long time since Colin Kaepernick played in the NFL. A very long time.

But the dynamic dual threat who was once considered the future of the quarterback position may actually get his chance to return to the NFL.

Both Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Kaepernick will hold a workout for teams in Atlanta this weekend. All teams are invited to attend, and video of the workout will be distributed to teams as well.

Kaepernick, 32, has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. He had just a 1-10 record as a starter that year, but he did throw 16 touchdowns to four interceptions while also rushing for 468 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers. He opted out of his contract after that season, and with the controversy from his national anthem protest hovering over him, he was unable to find an NFL job after that.

Kaepernick has since sued and settled with the league in a collusion case, and he’s maintained a public desire to return to the NFL.

It’s unclear if he’ll actually complete that comeback, but Saturday’s workout at least gives him the chance.

From 2011-16, Kaepernick started 58 games for San Francisco, completing 59.8 percent of his passes, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt while throwing 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also ran for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns on 375 carries. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013, where they lost to the Ravens.