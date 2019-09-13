Colleagues recall memories of Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson ahead of retirement

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The memories are pouring in from lawmakers on Capitol Hill – sad to see their longtime colleague say goodbye. Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson is set to retire at the end of this year. Congress members are sharing their special moments with the Georgia staple. Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer reports.

“I said Senator how in the world do you remember everything? And he just looked at me and said Jody you stick around here long enough you’ll remember it as well,” Rep. Jody Hice.

On August 28th, Isakson announced he would step-down at the end of this year for health reasons. The news spread from Georgia to Washington.

“Johnny is universally seen as one of the warmest, friendliest, most respectable and most collaborative members of this body,” says Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader.



Many in the House shared warm wishes for someone they call one of the best on the Hill.

“He was the one that everyone rallied behind and always the keenest, and sharpest mind. That was always really impressive to me,” says Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter.

Isakson will occupy his Capitol Hill office for just a few more months. The question now becomes whom Governor Brian Kemp will pick to replace him.

“He’s got a difficult choice. There are a lot of great folks to choose from. We got quite the bench in Georgia, let me tell ya,” explains Rep. Rick Allen.



Governor Kemp’s choice serve until next year’s election.



These lawmakers aren’t sharing who they thought would fill Isakson’s shoes, but said whoever gets it, will have quite the legacy to live up to.

“We’ve been blessed as a state to have him devote his life to our state and our country. He’s gonna be missed. He’s gonna be missed a lot,” says Rep. Austin Scott.



