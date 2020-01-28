Collins expected to challenge Loeffler for Georgia senate seat

ATLANTA – (CNN) One of President Trump’s staunchest allies in the House of Representatives will reportedly try to switch chambers in November.

Representative Doug Collins plans to announce a senate run, according to a Republican source in his home state of Georgia.

But the move would likely set up a bitter intra-party fight with current GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler.

She was sworn in earlier this month, replacing fellow Republican Johnny Isakson, who retired.

Loeffler describes herself as pro-Trump.

But she was appointed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp even though trump was pushing hard for Collins.

Loeffler is required to run for re-election in November by Georgia law.