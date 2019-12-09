Columbus airport among five in Georgia to share $12.6M for improvements

ATLANTA (AP) – Five Georgia airports have been chosen to share $12.6 million in federal grants for safety and infrastructure upgrades.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the grants are among $485 million being awarded to 108 airports nationwide.

Grants earmarked for Georgia include $3.53 million to modify the airport terminal building in Columbus and $2.4 million to rehabilitate the runway at the Hazlehurst airport. Cartersville’s airport is getting $2.73 million for runway safety improvements. The Perry-Houston County airport and Kaolin Field in Sanderville are slated to receive $2 million each for construction and rehabilitation projects.