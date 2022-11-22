COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As travelers across the nation prepare for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, one airport official is sharing tips on how to stay safe this holiday season.

Amber Clark, the Airport Director at Columbus Airport (CSG), shared a few tips with WRBL about how to make traveling easier ahead of the holidays.

“Make sure that what you have in your carry-on bags can go through TSA. Watch how large liquids are and make sure you’re bringing things that are appropriate to fly with,” said Clark.

According to TSA officials, the busiest days of the year to travel are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. Officials said travel volume is expected to reach pre-pandemic periods this year with 2.5 million travelers nationwide on Wednesday.

The high number of travelers is expected to soar despite airfares being up almost ten-percent from last year, according to CBS News.

TSA officials expect that number to jump to nearly three million on Sunday making the expected total number of travelers for the holiday around 55 million.

Officials said the key to reaching your destination is arriving early to the airport.

Clark said a major benefit of flying out of hometown airports like CSG during the holiday season is less waiting time and a much less influx of travelers. CSG has six flights everyday divided among Atlanta, Charlotte and Dallas. Along with the steady number of flights, airports like CSG also offer plenty of parking and easy access to terminals.

Terminals open at 5 a.m. at CSG and close just before midnight everyday.