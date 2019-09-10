Columbus and Fort Benning mourning the passing of Col (Ret) Gary Jones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)–A renowned and prominent member of the community has passed away. Col (Ret) Gary Jones, who spent decades serving Columbus and Fort Benning, passed away on Tuesday. Jones was 74-years-old.

Most recently, Jones served as Executive Vice President of Government and Military Affairs at Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce. Prior to that, Jones had a distinguished military career, serving for 27 years.

Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Brian Anderson sent out a statement on Jones’ passing this afternoon.

“It is with sad hearts that I must inform you of COL (Ret) Gary Jones passing this morning after a brief illness. It goes without saying that Gary was a true warrior. He fought for America and all that our great nation stands for. And he gave his everything to anything he worked on. Gary had three honorable careers and left a lasting legacy in all of them. Our prayers are with and for his family, his friends, and us his colleagues. He will be missed but never forgotten.”

Fort Benning also issued a statement following Jones’ passing, describing him as a “Great American.” The statement from Garrison commander Col. Matthew Scalia went on to say:

“Retired Col. Gary Jones spent a lifetime serving our country and our community. His dedication to the strong partnership between Columbus and Fort Benning is unmatched and he will surely be missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Funeral arrangement for Jones are not immediately available. WRBL News 3 will update with those details when they become available.