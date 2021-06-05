Columbus Botanical Garden holds Daylily Festival a year later

COLUMBUS, Ga.(WRBL)-After a year-long hiatus, the Columbus Botanical Garden Daylily Festival is back in bloom.

Due to COVID-19, the annual Daylily Festival was put on hold. This year, however, they are not letting COVID-19 stop them. The festival started at 9 a.m. and festival goers were lined up outside before the event began. Once festival goers got through the gates, they were handed a complimentary Daylily. Chattahoochee Daylily Festival Chairman Larry Miller told News 3 he’s glad to be out here.

“It feels great to finally be out doing something. Doing stuff with people outside…. and people I think are really anxious to get out and do things. I think at an event like this they would really enjoy,” Miller said.

Festival-goers were able to participate in the Daylily showcase where judges, judged over 200 different varieties of Daylilies. Three guest speakers were in attendance, tours were given and there were 25 vendors that festival-goers could shop from.

Miller said he hopes this year’s festival will make up for last year.

“It got down to the end and I went and talked to people and told them I thought we needed to cancel it. We didn’t know exactly how much risk there was and it’s a lot of people that come out here. So we decided to close it but now were trying to make up for it this year. Hopefully, we’ll have the same turnout we’ve had in the past,” Miller said.

There are three Daylily vendors that event goers can purchase more Daylilys from. The Daylily Festival will end at 5 p.m.

“There’s time for everybody to get out here, if you’re not here now. It’s not going to be terribly hot today and the weather looks like its going to be too bad a chance of having rain out. So it’s a good day to come,” Miller said.