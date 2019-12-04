Columbus burglary suspect responds to police Facebook post; police respond back

If the goal of the Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit was to get the attention of burglary suspect Tierre Tyrell Williams it worked.

Wednesday morning, police posted Williams’ mugshot on its Facebook page saying detectives were looking for him in connection with the “unlawful entry of several commercial businesses in Columbus and Alabama.”

Williams responded to the police’s Facebook post.

“These folks act like I’m running or sum!!! Putting my picture and s— on here ! Ain’t nobody running from y’all,” his post read in part.

Williams then gave police his phone number.

His response drew a Facebook response from the detectives.

“You have known about this since we spoke to you several weeks ago. If you aren’t running, come down to the Public Safety Building at 510 10th Street in Columbus (Georgia) like we asked you before …”

News 3 talked to Lt. Steve Cox, who oversees the Property Crimes Unit.

“He called us five minutes after the post,” Cox said.

As of 3:30 p.m., Williams had still not turned himself in, Cox said.

How effective was the social media post? In six hours, the post got 1,700 comments and more than 1,600 shares.

Most of the commenters did not side with Williams.

“Facebook worked real good for us this time,” Cox said.