COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Carla Bounds, of Bluebelle Home Décor & Gifts, is a business owner and military spouse. She understands the importance of supplementing Army programs for military families.

That’s why this holiday season she’s selling raffle tickets for $1 each to benefit Fort Benning’s Soldier Outreach Services or SOS.

Bounds joined News 3’s Greg Loyd on “Midday” to explain more about her fundraising efforts.